May 20 Spar Group Ltd :

* Turnover growth of 40.7 pct to R36.0 billion (2014: R25.6 billion) for six months ender March 31

* Six-month HEPS up 22.4 pct to 455.5 cents

* Six month headline earnings grew 22.7 pct TO R788.3 million

* Interim dividend of 239 cents per share up 22.6 pct

* Trading performance for first seven weeks after march 2015 has remained strong while being influenced by timing of Easter holidays

* Continued pressure on consumer spending in South Africa is anticipated with subdued economic growth and a resultant lack of job creation

* Risk of increased load-shedding by power utility, Eskom, in winter months could pose additional pressure on retail sales

* Impact of current drought on maize pricing is likely to increase pressure on food inflation

* Remains confident that it is well positioned to maintain this growth in second half of year