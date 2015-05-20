May 20 Generale de Sante SA

* Signs agreement for merger by absorption of Ramsay Sante

* Merger ratio would be 10 shares of General de Sante for 37 shares of Ramsay Sante

* Merger will take effect on 1 july 2015

* To launch 14,647,425 euro capital increase

* To create 19,529,900 new shares which will be attributed to shareholders of Ramsay Sante

