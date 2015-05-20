BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 20 Generale de Sante SA
* Signs agreement for merger by absorption of Ramsay Sante
* Merger ratio would be 10 shares of General de Sante for 37 shares of Ramsay Sante
* Merger will take effect on 1 july 2015
* To launch 14,647,425 euro capital increase
* To create 19,529,900 new shares which will be attributed to shareholders of Ramsay Sante
Source text: bit.ly/1FusrMg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.