Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 20 Tie Kinetix NV :
* Reports H1 net profit, excluding EU projects and one-time costs amounts to 28,000 euros ($31,155.60)(H1 2014: 731,000 euros)
* H1 total revenue (excluding EU projects) increases by 6.8 pct to 9,495,000 euros (H1 2014: 8,888,000 euros)
Source text: bit.ly/1FuttHW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order