May 20 Theradiag SA

* Theradiag and Hospira sign a partnership agreement

* Hospira to provide Theradiag`s Lisa Tracker infliximab monitoring kits jointly with biosimilar Inflectra in Europe, Canada and Australia

* Hospira has selected Theradiag as its exclusive provider of monitoring tools

