BRIEF-VWR acquires EPL Archives
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
May 20 Theradiag SA
* Theradiag and Hospira sign a partnership agreement
* Hospira to provide Theradiag`s Lisa Tracker infliximab monitoring kits jointly with biosimilar Inflectra in Europe, Canada and Australia
* Hospira has selected Theradiag as its exclusive provider of monitoring tools
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
* PetLife supersedes expectations for the acquisition of Dr. Geoff's real food for pets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: