May 20 Vostok Nafta

* Q1 net result for period was USD 12.83 million (-67.02)

* Q1 earnings per share were USD 0.17 (-0.75)

* The net asset value of the company was USD 398.51 mln on March 31, 2015 (December 31, 2014: 388.47), corresponding to USD 5.42 per share (December 31, 2014: 5.24).

* Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 8.6232 the values were SEK 3,436.40 mln (December 31, 2014: 3,034.62) and SEK 46.75 (December 31, 2014: 40.95), respectively.