S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Vostok Nafta
* Q1 net result for period was USD 12.83 million (-67.02)
* Q1 earnings per share were USD 0.17 (-0.75)
* The net asset value of the company was USD 398.51 mln on March 31, 2015 (December 31, 2014: 388.47), corresponding to USD 5.42 per share (December 31, 2014: 5.24).
* Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 8.6232 the values were SEK 3,436.40 mln (December 31, 2014: 3,034.62) and SEK 46.75 (December 31, 2014: 40.95), respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.