May 20 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
* Our trading expectations for full year remain unchanged
* Group is well placed to continue to invest in organic
profitable growth opportunities and pursue attractive bolt-on
acquisitions
* Trading conditions in first four months of year continued
to be mixed
* Year-To-Date revenue on like-for-like basis, adjusting for
acquisitions, disposals and at constant currency, was 1.9 pct
higher
* Year-To-Datebook to bill ratio at end of april was 1.07
and outstanding order book was c.8 pct higher than at same time
last year at constant currency
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: