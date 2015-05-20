May 20 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

* Our trading expectations for full year remain unchanged

* Group is well placed to continue to invest in organic profitable growth opportunities and pursue attractive bolt-on acquisitions

* Trading conditions in first four months of year continued to be mixed

* Year-To-Date revenue on like-for-like basis, adjusting for acquisitions, disposals and at constant currency, was 1.9 pct higher

* Year-To-Datebook to bill ratio at end of april was 1.07 and outstanding order book was c.8 pct higher than at same time last year at constant currency