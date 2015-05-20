May 20 Sacoil Holdings Ltd

* Withdrawal of participation in Oil Prospecting Licence ("OPL") 233

* Has terminated its joint venture with Nigdel United Oil Company ("NIGDEL") of Nigeria, and consequently its participation in oil prospecting licence ("opl") 233

* Has right to be refunded by Nigdel for all costs expensed to date on OPL 233

* Has embarked on a process of balancing and rationalising its portfolio of assets

* Aim of rationalisation is to restructure company's future capital requirements - focusing on cash generative assets and low risk exploration assets

