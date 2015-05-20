PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Sacoil Holdings Ltd
* Withdrawal of participation in Oil Prospecting Licence ("OPL") 233
* Has terminated its joint venture with Nigdel United Oil Company ("NIGDEL") of Nigeria, and consequently its participation in oil prospecting licence ("opl") 233
* Has right to be refunded by Nigdel for all costs expensed to date on OPL 233
* Has embarked on a process of balancing and rationalising its portfolio of assets
* Aim of rationalisation is to restructure company's future capital requirements - focusing on cash generative assets and low risk exploration assets
* Has no future commitments and obligations associated with appraisal of OPL 233 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
