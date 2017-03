May 20 Marshalls Plc :

* Revenue for four months ended April 30 was up 12 percent at 127 million stg (2013: 113 million stg)

* Continues to experience strong order intake and sales growth in all its end markets

* Continues to increase output to meet growing demand, deliver benefits from operational gearing

* Revenue growth year to date slightly ahead of previous expectations with consequent improvement in profitability