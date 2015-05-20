May 20 Co-operative Group Ltd
* Inaugural £1.5 billion whole structure securitisation of
part of optimum residential mortgage portfolio closed on 6 may
2015
* Current account franchise remained broadly stable
throughout q1 2015. Net interest income slightly ahead of
expectations due to pricing actions on retail deposits lowering
funding costs
* Conduct remediation activities to be substantially
progressed in 2015
* The core bank remains very much a work in progress, we are
beginning to see performance improve
* Acceleration of de-leverage of non-core assets continues
to improve resilience of bank
* Mortgage applications and completions above plan
expectations during q1 2015 with completions totalling £0.5bn.
Redemptions at £0.5bn have trended downwards in this period
compared to h2 2014
* Pro forma impact would have increased bank's 31 december
2014 cet1 capital position by approximately 0.9%, from 13.0% to
13.9%
