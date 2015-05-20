S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Catena AB :
* Builds logistics property in Katrineholm
* Says has signed a 5-year lease in Katrineholm with Van Dieren International BV (Van Dieren)
* Says volume terminal is expected to be completed in spring 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.