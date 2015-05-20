Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 20 Comptel Oyj :
* Comptel has won a new customer in the Philippines for FlowOne Fulfillment
* The deal consists of FlowOne Fulfillment SoftBlade licenses and related service
* Says value of this multi-year deal exceeds 3.1 million euros ($3.44 million)
