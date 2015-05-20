May 20 Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel has won a new customer in the Philippines for FlowOne Fulfillment

* The deal consists of FlowOne Fulfillment SoftBlade licenses and related service

* Says value of this multi-year deal exceeds 3.1 million euros ($3.44 million)

