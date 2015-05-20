BRIEF-VWR acquires EPL Archives
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
May 20 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Philips signs five-year research alliance with Massachusetts Institute Of Technology to bring breakthrough innovations in healthtech and connected lighting
* Five-Year alliance with MIT amounts to $25 million in total
* Five-Year alliance with MIT amounts to $25 million in total
* PetLife supersedes expectations for the acquisition of Dr. Geoff's real food for pets