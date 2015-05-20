BRIEF-SFA Engineering signs contract worth 395.90 bln won
* Says it signed a 395.90 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
May 20 Tradedoubler AB
* Trade in Tradedoubler shares halted by the Stockholm Stock Exchange
Gravity4 said 15 minutes prior to the suspension that it doubles its original bid to acquire Tradedoubler to 13.4 SEK/share
Seeks trading halt pending announcement by company regarding a capital raising.