Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 20 Formpipe Software AB :
* Formpipe signs a strategically important deal with a Danish authority
* Initial business value amounts to 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($178,997.61), of which about half are recorded in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3800 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order