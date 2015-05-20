May 20 FCA

* Fined Paul Reynolds (formerly known as Paul Brian Reynolds) 290,344 stg

* Banned him from performing any function in relation to regulated activities on basis that he is not fit and proper because he lacks integrity

* 2005-2010, while approved person at Aspire Personal Finance Ltd, Reynolds recommended number of complex and high risk products to his clients Link to source: [bit.ly/1EX3Meq]