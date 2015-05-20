BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 20 Allenex AB :
* Q1 EBIT 5.8 million Swedish crowns ($692,926.18) versus 4.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales 33.7 million crowns versus 30.6 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.3703 Swedish crowns)
