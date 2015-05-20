BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 20 Biomaxima SA :
* Resolves to recommend to its shareholders FY 2014 dividend of 0.1 zloty per share
* Its supervisory board has approves the dividend payout
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6538 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.