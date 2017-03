May 20 Roxi Petroleum Plc

* Total proceeds of Galaz Disposal will now be $100 million; net proceeds attributable to Roxi will now be approximately $23 million

* Expected profit after tax on disposal of Galaz to be included in 2015 Roxi financial statements is approximately $17 million

* Plans to use proceeds of Galaz Disposal to fund all of planned development in 2015 at company's flagship asset BNG

* Disposal is now expected to complete by May 31 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: