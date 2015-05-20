May 20 BHP Billiton Plc

* U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to take no action

* No findings of bribery or corrupt intent from investigations

* SEC order makes no findings of corrupt intent or bribery by BHP Billiton

* BHP Billiton announces end of U.S. investigations

* SEC findings relate to BHP Billiton's internal controls and books and records governing its hospitality program at 2008 Beijing Olympic Games

* Matter is being resolved with SEC pursuant to an administrative order which imposes a $25 million civil penalty

* Under SEC order, BHP Billiton will self-report on its compliance program for twelve months