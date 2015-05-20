UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 20 Mondo TV SpA :
* Its subsidiary, Mondo TV Spain appointed by SD Cinematografica Srl, a producer of documentaries for television, as distributor of its programs in Latin America, Spain, Portugal and U.S.
* Agreement has one year duration, automatically renewable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.