BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 20 Ablynx NV :
* Says 100 million euros ($111 million) private placement in convertible bonds was successful Source text: bit.ly/1Ht7wsp See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.