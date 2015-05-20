May 20 Weifa ASA :

* Ferncliff Listed DAI AS, a company owned by board member Øystein Stray Spetalen, acquired 770,901 shares at an average purchase price of 0.81 Norwegian crown per share

* After transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies hold 211,843,537 shares in Weifa ASA corresponding to 13.5 pct of outstanding shares

