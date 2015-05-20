Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 20 Cancom SE
* Says sells Imperia AG unit to Allegra Capital affiliate
* Says transaction to close on June 30, 2015
* Says sale to have 1.5 million eur non-cash earnings impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order