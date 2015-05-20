BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 20 Novartis AG
* Novartis says it saw positive results from two Phase III clinical trial programs for QVA149 and NVA237 in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
* The Swiss drugmaker said data demonstrated QVA149, administered twice-daily, improved lung function compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment, meeting its primary objective
* Novartis said in studies NVA237, administered twice-daily, demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function at week 12 in moderate-to-severe COPD patients compared to placebo, meeting its primary objective Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.