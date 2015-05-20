May 20 IGE+XAO SA :

* Announces creation of I.G.E.+X.A.O. DO BRASIL, a distribution and services subsidiary in Brazil, based near São José dos Campos in the state of Sao Paulo

* Says new subsidiary will have to respond, among others, to the sharp increase in needs of the Embraer company, which has chosen to implement the IGE+XAO's PLM Electrical software, and to the demands of its subcontractors