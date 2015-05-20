S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Sparebank 1 SMN :
* Fitch affirms credit ratings for Sparebank 1 SMN
* Support Rating affirmed at 3
* Support Rating Floor affirmed at BB+
Source text: bit.ly/1IP7DQz
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.