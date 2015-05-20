BRIEF-SFA Engineering signs contract worth 395.90 bln won
* Says it signed a 395.90 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
May 20 Eniro Ab
* Eniro's EBITDA for 2015 expected to be lower than issued forecast
* Says has decided to recognize impairment of intangible assets in range of SEK 1.1-1.2 billion in 2015
* Says Eniro continues to meet its obligations to banks and other creditors
* Says CFO Roland Andersen will leave company and Maria Akrans has been appointed acting CFO
* Says company is not issuing any new, detailed forecast for 2015 other than that EBITDA for 2015 is expected to be lower than SEK 631 mln Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 395.90 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement by company regarding a capital raising. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: