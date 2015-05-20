May 20 SES SA :

* Will be broadcasting German shopping channel, pearl.tv in Ultra HD via Astra 19.2 degrees east

* Parent company of pearl.tv, Enstyle GmbH, will lease additional capacity to launch the new channel

* Parent company of pearl.tv, Enstyle GmbH will also contract SES Platform Services, a subsidiary of SES, to manage the technical operations of the Ultra HD broadcast

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1PwgDQa

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)