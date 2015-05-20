S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Worldline SA :
* Secures First Great Western contract to digitise railway
* Has signed a deal with UK train operator First Great Western to increase capacity and modernise service by delivering digital platform, Integrale
* Integrale implementation and support contract with First Great Western will run until march 31, 2019 and will be part of wider Great Western mainline modernisation program
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.