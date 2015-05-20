May 20 Worldline SA :

* Secures First Great Western contract to digitise railway

* Has signed a deal with UK train operator First Great Western to increase capacity and modernise service by delivering digital platform, Integrale

* Integrale implementation and support contract with First Great Western will run until march 31, 2019 and will be part of wider Great Western mainline modernisation program

Source text: bit.ly/1c4aRmd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)