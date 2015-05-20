S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :
* Q1 pre-tax profit 636 million Norwegian crowns ($84.32 million) versus 306 million crowns year ago
* Q1 fair value adjustments positive 294 million crowns versus negative 9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 rental income 556 million crowns versus 493 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 7.5429 Norwegian crowns)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.