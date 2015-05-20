S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Topdanmark :
* Q1 post-tax profit 310 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 333 million crowns)
* Q1 combined ratio 90.7 pct (Reuters poll 90.0 pct)
* Says assumed combined ratio for 2015 has improved from 90 pct - 91 pct to around 90 pct, excluding run-off in last three quarters of 2015
* Says post-tax profit forecast model for 2015 has been upgraded from 900 million - 1,000 million crowns to 1,000 million - 1,100 million crowns, excluding run-off in Q2-Q4 2015, representing EPS of 10.5 crowns
* In life insurance assumed growth in regular premiums has been changed from 0 pct - 5 pct to around 5 pct
* Assumed premium growth in non-life insurance has been changed from around 0 pct to around minus 1 pct
* Q1 investment return was 192 million crowns versus 278 million crowns year ago
