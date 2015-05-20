May 20 Precise Biometrics AB

* Says Precise BioMatch Mobile integrated in smartphone from Yulong

* The integration was reported in the interim report for the first quarter 2015 as one of two new mobile phones that includes Precise BioMatch Mobile.

* The value of license revenue is based on the number of sensors FPC delivers to the mobile phone manufacturer and cannot be forecasted at this point.