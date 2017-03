May 20 Sacoil Holdings Ltd

* Sees FY basic headline loss per share between 4.64 cents and 4.71 cents, representing a decrease of between 440 pct and 445 pct

* Nav per share as at 28 Feb 2015 is expected to be between 23.17 cents and 25.02 cents, down between 25 pct and 19 pct

* Weaker average rand/us dollar exchange rate, brent crude oil prices during period has also impacted fy financial results

* Rationalisation activities had a material non-cash related impact on results for fy