May 20 Barclays says:

* Fines imposed under today's settlements are covered by existing provisions of £2.05 billion

* Operate with ongoing investigations into fx (including electronic trading), libor, other benchmark investigations and precious metals

* Barclays ceo says " i share frustration of shareholders and colleagues that some individuals have once more brought our company and industry into disrepute"