UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 21 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :
* Sets price of additional 1.4 billion shares issue at 15.5 roubles ($0.3119) per share and at 13.95 roubles a share with preemptive right
* Says as payment for additional share issue will contribute 100 pct stake in APTEKA-A.v.e. for 8.17 billion roubles and 100 pct stake in APTEKA-A.v.e-1 for 1.78 billion roubles
* Says the shares will be placed in open subscription
* The placement starts on May 21 and will last 50 days or until last share is placed Source texts: bit.ly/1F34tE8 , bit.ly/1Leah1m, bit.ly/1F34Uyd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.7010 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.