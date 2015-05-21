May 21 arGEN-X BV :

* arGEN-X and Leo Pharma enter into alliance to develop antibody-based treatments for skin conditions

* Leo Pharma receives exclusive access to an existing Argen-X antibody currently in preclinical development for inflammation-related skin diseases

* arGEN-X receives pre-IND payments of 4.5 million euros ($5.01 million), including an upfront payment

* arGEN-X will also receive clinical, regulatory, and sales milestone payments that may total upward of 100 million euros

* Companies will co-fund product development costs up to clinical trial application (CTA) filing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)