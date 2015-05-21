May 21 arGEN-X BV :
* arGEN-X and Leo Pharma enter into alliance to develop
antibody-based treatments for skin conditions
* Leo Pharma receives exclusive access to an existing
Argen-X antibody currently in preclinical development for
inflammation-related skin diseases
* arGEN-X receives pre-IND payments of 4.5 million euros
($5.01 million), including an upfront payment
* arGEN-X will also receive clinical, regulatory, and sales
milestone payments that may total upward of 100 million euros
* Companies will co-fund product development costs up to
clinical trial application (CTA) filing.
