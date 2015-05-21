BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Novartis Ag
* Novartis international AG says Afinitor extended progression-free survival in phase iii trial in advanced gastrointestinal or lung neuroendocrine tumors Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million