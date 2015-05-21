BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
May 21 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* FY normalised revenue increased by 16 pct to R35.238 bln (2014: R30.495 bln)
* Including one-off items, FY headline earnings increased by 22 pct to R4.081 bln (2014: R3.355 bln)
* FY basic normalised headline earnings per share increased by 9 pct to 408.2 cents
* Final dividend per ordinary share increased by 11 pct to 75.5 cents (2014: 68.0 cents)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million