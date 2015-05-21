BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Thrombogenics NV :
* Cash and investments of 121.4 million euros ($134.96 million) as of end of March 2015, compared with 127.1 million euros at end of December 2014
* Cash usage in Q1 was far below forecast of 11 million euros, partly due to positive impact of a reduction in receivables and favorable exchange rate effects which together amounted to 2.9 million euros
* New clinical studies for Jetrea confirm positive Oasis results: 28 days post injection resolution rates ranging from around 40-58 percent
* New Jetrea ready-diluted formulation received final EU approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million