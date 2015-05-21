May 21 Investec Property Fund Ltd

* Growth in net asset value per share 8.3 pct

* Expects dividend growth to remain in line with core historical performance

* Adjusted growth in earnings per share 19.1 pct

* 11.7 pct increase in final dividend to 64.50 cents per share (cps) for six months ended March 31 2015