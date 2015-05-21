BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
May 21 Investec Property Fund Ltd
* Growth in net asset value per share 8.3 pct
* Expects dividend growth to remain in line with core historical performance
* Adjusted growth in earnings per share 19.1 pct
* 11.7 pct increase in final dividend to 64.50 cents per share (cps) for six months ended March 31 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook