May 21 Investec Ltd :

* Net interest income increased by 12.3 pct to R5,521 million (2014: R4,916 million)

* Total operating income before impairment losses on loans and advances increased by 24.0 pct to R8,946 million (2014: R7,216 million)

* Impairments on loans and advances decreased from R638 million to R455 million

* Foregoing factors profit before taxation increased by 49.0 pct to R3,673 million

* Headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 44.5 pct to R3,014 million

* Balance sheet remains strong with a capital adequacy ratio of 15.4 pct (2014: 15.3 pct)

* FY net fee and commission income increased 4.4 pct to R1,454 million (2014: R1,393 million)

* Investment income increased to R1,420 million (2014: R334 million) with bank's unlisted investments portfolio continuing to perform well