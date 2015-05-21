BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
May 21 Mothercare Plc
* Uk like-for-like sales up 2.0% with gross margin stabilised, total UK sales down (0.9)%
* International like-for-like sales up 5.6%, constant currency total sales up 12.4%
* Still much to do and trading conditions may remain challenging
* Underlying profit before tax up 37% at £13.0m (fy2013/14: £9.5)
* Statutory reported loss before tax of £(13.1)m (fy2013/14: £(26.3)m)
* Ending year with net cash of £31.5m compared to net debt £(46.5)m in fy2013/14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.