May 21 Gem Diamonds Ltd

* Group had $92.5 million cash on hand as at date of this report

* Progress at Ghaghoo has also been satisfying with increasing tonnages achieved each month during period as planned

* Recovered in 4 months from Jan - Apr 31 369 carats versus 34 205 in preceding 4 months

* Recommended a maiden dividend of 5 us cents per share (us$6.9 million)

* Increased liquidity constraints, tighter credit terms imposed by other diamond banks continued to put pressure on rough diamond market