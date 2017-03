May 21 Electra Private Equity Plc Unaudited Results for the Half Year ended 31 March 2015:

* Diluted net asset value (NAV) per share up 12 percent to 3,548 pence

* Interim dividend of 1 percent of net asset value declared, amounting to 38 pence per share

* 129 million pounds ($200.30 million) invested in six months to 31 March 2015