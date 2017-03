May 21 Sparebank 1 Ostfold Akershus :

* Announces succesfull placement of directed issue

* Issue of equity certificates of about 175 million Norwegian crowns ($23.13 million) directed towards Norwegian institutional and professional investors

* Subscription price 105 crowns

