May 21 Optimal Payments Plc :

* Revenue and EBITDA in US dollars (group's reporting currency) for year to date for Optimal Payments' existing operations are in line with expectations notwithstanding recent weakness of euro

* Process to move from AIM to main market is underway and, following such a move, it is expected that company's ordinary shares would be eligible for inclusion in FTSE-250 index of London Stock Exchange

* Strong trading experienced in 2014 has continued in 2015 with both neteller stored value and netbanx businesses performing very well

* Equity element of this funding has been accomplished through a fully underwritten rights issue of five new ordinary shares at 166 pence for every three shares held to raise a total of 451 million stg

* Acceptances were received from qualifying shareholders for almost 97 percent