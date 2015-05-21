BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
May 21 Optimal Payments Plc :
* Revenue and EBITDA in US dollars (group's reporting currency) for year to date for Optimal Payments' existing operations are in line with expectations notwithstanding recent weakness of euro
* Process to move from AIM to main market is underway and, following such a move, it is expected that company's ordinary shares would be eligible for inclusion in FTSE-250 index of London Stock Exchange
* Strong trading experienced in 2014 has continued in 2015 with both neteller stored value and netbanx businesses performing very well
* Equity element of this funding has been accomplished through a fully underwritten rights issue of five new ordinary shares at 166 pence for every three shares held to raise a total of 451 million stg
* Acceptances were received from qualifying shareholders for almost 97 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.