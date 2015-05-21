Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 21 Fingerprint Cards Ab :
* Q1 Ebitda Sek -6.8 million
* Q1 net sales sek 139.9 million
* Says revenues for Q22 2015 are foreseen to amount to at least sek 340 m
* Says q2 and onwards is expected to yield a positive operating result
* A positive operating cash flow was generated during the first quarter. This positive development has continued further during the second quarter to date.
* The company does not today foresee any further need of capital injection despite the strong growth of volumes that is expected during the remainder of the year
* Repeats recently raised 2015 sales forecast of revenue exceeding 1.5 billion crowns Link to Q1-report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order