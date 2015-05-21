May 21 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
* Our year-on-year performance for Q1 confirms challenging
environment in European poker
* Total revenue up 6 pct versus previous quarter but down 6
pct year-on-year to 155.3 mln euros (2014: 165.7 mln euros)
* Current trading: revenue up 6 pct, driven by sports
betting that is up 25 pct year-on-year; business remains
on-target for full year
* Discussions with third parties now entering a further
stage and board expects to reach a conclusion over coming weeks
