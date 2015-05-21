BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :
* Aspen Global incorporated has entered into agreement with Strides Singapore for a consideration of about $92 million
* Entered into agreement with Strides (Australia) Pharma PTY LTD for a consideration of approximately A$265 million
* Transactions form part of Aspen's communicated strategic intent to focus attention in areas where most value can be added and to lessen complexity
* Transactions are conditional upon, inter alia, approval of australian foreign investments review board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million