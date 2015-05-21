BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 C-RAD AB :
* Carries out directed share issue of 25 million Swedish crowns ($3.00 million)
* To issue 1,750,000 shares of series B at subscription price 14.39 crowns per share
($1 = 8.3372 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million